VIDEO: London Marathon Runner Dressed as Big Ben Too Tall for Finish Line

Thousands are running the London Marathon today. One particularly patriotic runner opted to dress up as Big Ben. And full credit where it’s due: this person made it 26.2 miles in a glorified refrigerator box. The last few feet, however, did not go as planned.
That sound you hear is every single Last Week Tonight writer rewriting tonight’s script to get this impossibly-on-the-nose Brexit symbolism in.
This was funny but I think I speak for all of us when I say this could have gone on for several more minutes and it wouldn’t have gotten old.
