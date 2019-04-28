Why Didn't Spurs Foul at End of Game 7 Versus Nuggets?!

The Spurs made a rare boneheaded misunderstanding of the clock at the end of Game 7 against the Nuggets. Down 90-86, DeMar DeRozan missed a layup attempt with just under 30 seconds remaining and the Nuggets rebounded with about 28 seconds left. This was a two-possession game and by not fouling the Spurs made it so their best case scenario was to get the ball back with like four seconds left and down four points with one timeout left.

A total head-scratcher that Gregg Popovich’s squad did not foul here to at least try to extend the game.

This decision, ironically, caused the Spurs to cover the six-point spread. If they had fouled, it would have been far more likely that the Nuggets would have pushed or covered.

UPDATE: Actually, it appears Popovich was screaming for his team to foul and they couldn’t hear him:

one of the biggest reasons why earning home court still matters: so crazy loud in Pepsi Center at the end of Game 7 none of the Spurs heard the coaching staff screaming for a foul. Game ends. Season over. pic.twitter.com/mz4XoEHfM0 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 28, 2019

UPDATE II: Popovich had a succinct explanation: