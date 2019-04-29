Dianna Russini: Neither Redskins Nor Broncos Were Going to Draft Daniel Jones

New York Giants fans were understandably curious as to why Dave Gettleman opted to take Daniel Jones sixth overall when, by most accounts, the Duke quarterback would have been available later. The general manager of the G-Men said part of the calculus included the fact two other teams were ready to draft Jones.

Believe what you want, but the fact is the Giants absolutely believed the Redskins and Broncos were ready to draft Duke QB Daniel Jones. And multiple NFL sources outside the Giants org. told me there was "no way" he would've lasted until 17.

Those teams would have to be the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos. The former ended up with Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 and the latter with Drew Lock at No. 42.

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini, however, said on this morning’s Get Up that neither Washington or Denver had an intention of taking Jones.

1. Dave Gettleman said he knew for a fact two teams were interested in Daniel Jones and would've taken him before 17

2. SNY's Ralph Vacchiano said those teams were the Skins and Broncos

It’s a possibility Gettleman knew of other teams. And there’s the possibility Jones turns into a quality NFL quarterback and all the armchair experts’ immediate takes prove to be wrong.

For now, though, it appears things won’t get any easier for Gettleman when it comes to truly selling this pick and his motivations for making it.