Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions To Battle Of Winterfell

“Game of Thrones” had its long-anticipated “Battle of Winterfell” episode Sunday night and hoo-boy was it a doozy. It was a incredible hour-plus of television that saw one of the most intense battle sequences ever recorded for film or television.

Twitter was on fire during the episode with an insane string of Hall of Fame tweets, comments and memes. We’ve collected the best we saw below for you to enjoy. Obviously beware, spoilers are coming.

I'll just summarize this with an old friend pic.twitter.com/HyYwmA85sZ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 29, 2019

“We’re on to Cersei.” – Arya pic.twitter.com/Tktzv9W4Mg — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) April 29, 2019

all the top recruits and just couldn’t win the big one pic.twitter.com/zGiocbqdjZ — C H I L I (@heyitschili) April 29, 2019

"Whether you like it or not, The Night King was one of the great generals." pic.twitter.com/wq8uqhuft8 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 29, 2019

Cersei: I have an army. Dany: We have an Arya.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/53IbdS3YIi — Shaun Binneboese (@shaunbinneboese) April 29, 2019

Arya was like…. STOP

DROP

SHUT EM DOWN OPEN UP SHOP#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5SNHwGavEA — Game Of Deez Nuts (@WorldofIsaac) April 29, 2019

The Night King looking at the rest of the White Walkers, who let Arya just run up on him like that.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6lCSIT8IZx — Khabib Fan (@KhabibArmy) April 29, 2019

The Night King blew a 3-1 lead. #NeverForget — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) April 29, 2019

MISSING DOG: PLEASE CONTACT LITERALLY ALL OF TWITTER WITH ANY INFORMATION #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/aoXevHZLHN — thots and prayers (@donutsanonymou1) April 29, 2019

Rip to our fallen brother in the friend zone #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/eIyjTJnobo — Kevin Riska (@kevin_riska) April 29, 2019

even in death jorah gets this like side body hug — raandy (@randygdub) April 29, 2019

LMAO my security camera caught our reaction to the night king catchin arya and then the kill shot. pic.twitter.com/rtLuKJ7fQN — feeno (@ArianFoster) April 29, 2019

Best use of foreshadowing in fight choreography ever, right? pic.twitter.com/WgKjaSHyGe — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) April 29, 2019

How we all watched #GameofThrones tonight. For the screen is dark and full of terrors… pic.twitter.com/uNuwamszXM — LA White (@OrangeMoon_2002) April 29, 2019

ok but Drogon mourning Jorah’s death with Daenerys was probably one of the most heartbreaking scenes #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/jcQe5i5VjA — 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘢 (@thronesrings) April 29, 2019

