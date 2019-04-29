Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions To Battle Of Winterfell

By: Ryan Phillips | 1 hour ago Follow @RumorsandRants
“Game of Thrones” had its long-anticipated “Battle of Winterfell” episode Sunday night and hoo-boy was it a doozy. It was a incredible hour-plus of television that saw one of the most intense battle sequences ever recorded for film or television.
Twitter was on fire during the episode with an insane string of Hall of Fame tweets, comments and memes. We’ve collected the best we saw below for you to enjoy. Obviously beware, spoilers are coming.
Oh no pic.twitter.com/caBUaeWuco
I'll just summarize this with an old friend pic.twitter.com/HyYwmA85sZ
“We’re on to Cersei.” – Arya pic.twitter.com/Tktzv9W4Mg
all the top recruits and just couldn’t win the big one pic.twitter.com/zGiocbqdjZ
"Whether you like it or not, The Night King was one of the great generals." pic.twitter.com/wq8uqhuft8
Cersei: I have an army.
Dany: We have an Arya.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/53IbdS3YIi
Arya was like….
STOP
DROP
SHUT EM DOWN OPEN UP SHOP#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5SNHwGavEA
Jamie: They call me King Slayer
Arya: That's cute…#GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/SeXYH8bbPf
The Night King looking at the rest of the White Walkers, who let Arya just run up on him like that.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6lCSIT8IZx
The Night King blew a 3-1 lead. #NeverForget
MISSING DOG: PLEASE CONTACT LITERALLY ALL OF TWITTER WITH ANY INFORMATION #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/aoXevHZLHN
Me the entire time watching #GOTS8E3 pic.twitter.com/ZICUH53HeR
#GameofThrones Arya a legend pic.twitter.com/kltnIPTPn9
Melisandre helped Arya Stark redefine her list#BattleOfWinterfell #GameOfThrones #AryaStark pic.twitter.com/wAlRtcqQcB
THATS GAME.#gameofthrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/aU7ZWnorsy
Rip to our fallen brother in the friend zone #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/eIyjTJnobo
#gameofthrones *winterfell is getting destroyed*
Bran: pic.twitter.com/54BWyaOH4P
Samwell Tarly this entire episode #GameOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/NzTtRAs35f
even in death jorah gets this like side body hug
RIP to the GoT lighting department #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/NuXy9bfJJo
Everyone in the crypt like: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TSk3gCJk2R
LMAO my security camera caught our reaction to the night king catchin arya and then the kill shot. pic.twitter.com/rtLuKJ7fQN
Best use of foreshadowing in fight choreography ever, right? pic.twitter.com/WgKjaSHyGe
Brienne and Jaime fighting together. That’s it. That’s the tweet #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/16tAEB0QVh
How we all watched #GameofThrones tonight. For the screen is dark and full of terrors… pic.twitter.com/uNuwamszXM
ok but Drogon mourning Jorah’s death with Daenerys was probably one of the most heartbreaking scenes #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/jcQe5i5VjA
And, finally:
Here we fixed it #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/EpT73J9tDF
