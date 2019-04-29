Halima Aden Wears Hijab and Burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Halima Aden will appear as the first woman to wear a hijab and burkini in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The Somali-American model is featured in the magazine, out May 8th, with a spread taken in her birth country of Kenya.

Aden, 21, first made headlines when she competed in the Miss Minnesota pageant while wearing hijab.

Aden has appeared on the cover of Vogue, Allure, and walked the runway in a Yeezy show.

“Having Halima as a part of SI Swimsuit is yet another example of the range and scope of the type of beauty that exists,” SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day said in a statement. “Her participation and inclusion further highlights the brands commitment and belief in supporting women to own who they are and what makes them unique and ultimately reaffirms what our messaging has been, that YOU are worthy.”

[Sports Illustrated]