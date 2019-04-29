Joel Embiid Was Quite Frank About His Plumbing Issues

Joel Embiid on his stomach issues before game 2: "If you've had the sh!ts before…. you would know how it feels" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SOOOUJfmEG — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 30, 2019

Joel Embiid was battling a stomach bug ahead of Game 2 versus the Raptors. He was asked about it in the postgame and gave an especially honest and relatable answer. It’s a good thing he appears to have broken through to the other side.