Joel Embiid Was Quite Frank About His Plumbing Issues

Joel Embiid was battling a stomach bug ahead of Game 2 versus the Raptors. He was asked about it in the postgame and gave an especially honest and relatable answer. It’s a good thing he appears to have broken through to the other side.
Latest Leads
0hr
VIDEO: Jimmy Butler Dominated
Big game for Jimmy Buckets.
5hr
Jozy Altidore, Sloane Stephens Announce Engagement
Altidore and Stephens are engaged.
5hr
Video Suggests LSU Coach Will Wade Offered $300,000 Payment For Naz Reid Commitment
Will Wade looks like he could be in trouble.
6hr
The 10 Most Memorable TV Deaths
So hard to say goodbye.
6hr
Who Will Play Tight End for the Patriots?
Who’s even left?
7hr
7hr
8hr
PM Roundup: Ashley Benson; Gregg Popovich, Spurs Negotiating New Contract; Josh Rosen Takes Trade In Stride
Ashley Benson; Gregg Popovich, Spurs negotiating new contract; Josh Rosen takes trade in stride and more.
9hr
Josh Rosen Handled Himself With Grace While the World Was an Earthquake Around Him
Rosen handled things the right way.
10hr
Comments