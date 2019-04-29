NBA

Joel Embiid Was Quite Frank About His Plumbing Issues

Joel Embiid Was Quite Frank About His Plumbing Issues

NBA

Joel Embiid Was Quite Frank About His Plumbing Issues

By 32 minutes ago

By: |

Joel Embiid was battling a stomach bug ahead of Game 2 versus the Raptors. He was asked about it in the postgame and gave an especially honest and relatable answer. It’s a good thing he appears to have broken through to the other side.

, NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home