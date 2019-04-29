Jozy Altidore, Sloane Stephens Announce Engagement

Jozy Altidore and Sloane Stephens have announced their engagement. The U.S. men’s soccer star and the 2017 U.S. Open Champion have been together for a few years now.

The 29-year-old Altidore is in his fifth season with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer. He is one of the most prolific scorers in U.S. national team history, as he’s netted 41 goals in 110 appearances.

Stephens is 26 and currently ranked No. 8 by the WTA. Aside from winning the US Open in 2017, she also finished as the runner-up at the 2018 French Open.

Yes, this is a sports power couple and they have been for a while. Congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple.