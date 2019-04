Jimmy Butler had 30 and 11 in a game that swung the balance of home field advantage in favor of the Sixers. These were not easy buckets, and they came in a game where Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combined for just 18 points on 5-13 shooting (Embiid did make a crucial shot late when the Raptors were breathing down their necks).

Here’s what he said after the game: