VIDEO: Steve Kerr Trolls James Harden With a Press Conference Flop

Game 1 of the Warriors-Rockets series was fun basketball between arguably the two best teams in the NBA. It was also borderline unwatchable due to all the complaining about foul calls, made and unmade. The sport has become increasingly focused on rewarding players who trick officials and few are better at it than James Harden.

That said, it seemed as though the Warriors were getting away with violating the league’s new landing area rule repeatedly. Harden complained about it, Draymond Green responded to the complaint and the already bad blood will boil hotter.

Still, it was surprising to see Steve Kerr begin his media availability today with an exaggerated flop.

Steve Kerr opened his press conference with a James Harden impersonation pic.twitter.com/HtgIrXfwRS — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 29, 2019

Behind every joke is a bit of truth. Kerr knows exactly what he’s doing. So does Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.