Video Suggests LSU Coach Will Wade Offered $300,000 Payment For Naz Reid Commitment

Will Wade might be in some trouble. LSU’s head coach has been implicated in the latest NCAA corruption trial. This latest blow might be damming.

The video that aired in court showed former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson discussing Wade reportedly making a $300,000 offer for five-star recruit Naz Reid.

Book Richardson on video claims Will Wade told him about Naz Reid: “Look, there’s a deal in place, I got $300,000 for him."

Book then says, “I said listen, shit, give me half that and I’ll make sure he goes there.” — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 29, 2019

Richardson on recruiting in the SEC: "In that league, I'll give you this guy to sign 20, 30, 40 grand." Sood shortly thereafter: "And that's allowed?"

Richardson: "Oh, no. Of course not, no." — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 29, 2019

It appears Wade was trying to get Richardson on his staff at LSU, and Richardson offered to get Reid for less if he did.

LSU is aware of the situation and Jason Droddy, the school’s interim vice president for strategic communications issued the following statement to The Times-Picayune:

“We are continuing to monitor the situation. Due to the fluid nature of this matter, LSU will refrain from commenting until further notice.”

Reid wound up committing to LSU over Arizona and was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team after averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He has declared for the draft.