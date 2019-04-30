Brett Brown Doesn't Know One of His Star Player's Name

Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown, clearly pleased with Jimmy Butler’s fantastic performance in a Game 2 win over Toronto, praised his player during the postgame press conference.

“That was James Butler,” he said authoritatively. “That was the adult in the gym”

Top story: @NBATV: '"This was James Butler. That was the adult in the gym." Sixers coach Brett Brown has high praise for Jimmy Butler (30 PTS, 11 REB) after his big Game 2 performance! #NBAPlayoffs ' pic.twitter.com/QyM35zJtn4, see more https://t.co/JJPcwfAIV2 — Mark Widdleson (@markwiddle24) April 30, 2019

Butler did, in fact, play like a grown-ass man, scoring 30 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out five assists.

There’s just one problem. His legal name isn’t James.

“My name isn’t James, it literally is Jimmy,” Butler responded when informed of Brown’s comment.

This is major, folks. Turns out the Sixers coach somehow doesn’t know the name of one of his star players. It’s almost May, and we’re deep into the playoffs.

What’s next, a quote about Joseph Embiid? Johhny Redick?

Even though Philadelphia now has home-court advantage, one can’t like the inevitable outward friction in that locker room now. Something to keep an eye on going forward.