Giannis Antetokounmpo Played Like an MVP in Game 2

After dropping Game 1 to the Celtics at home, all eyes were on the Bucks heading into Game 2. They were the best team in basketball during the regular season, but couldn’t overcome the swarming defense of Al Horford and the rest of the Celtics. Milwaukee needed a win in a big way.

They got one on the strength of their MVP candidate, Giannis Antetokounmpo. He finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists while using his length to disrupt the Celtics’ offense all night, notching a pair of steals. Khris Middleton bounced back after a quiet Game 1, and the rest of the Bucks hit their open threes, shooting 43% on the night from deep as a team. But it was Giannis who powered his team to victory tonight, dominating Boston in the third quarter stretch that put the Bucks ahead for good.

Truly great players know the right time to apply the pressure and break their opponents, and that’s precisely what Giannis did on Tuesday night. He made the right pass at all times, and was stepping into his threes with a confidence we previously haven’t seen. He picked apart the Celtics’ defense as they sent help whenever he made his way into the paint. The Bucks went on a ridiculous run to close the third and effectively end the game, and Giannis had a hand in just about every important play during that run.

He may have not had a signature poster dunk like he did throughout the regular season. But Giannis dominated at just the right time, and the Bucks will head to Boston with the series tied up.