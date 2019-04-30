Dana White Says Brock Lesnar Is Retiring From The UFC

Dana White just dropped a bombshell on the sports world. The UFC’s president said Brock Lesnar has contacted him and said he is retiring from mixed martial arts competition.

Dana White: “Brock Lesnar told me he’s done. He’s retiring.” UFC pivoting interest in Cormier’s next fight to Stipe Miocic rematch. Story coming via myself and @arielhelwani shortly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 1, 2019

Story coming to https://t.co/tzuIcRazJx shortly from @bokamotoESPN and I: Brock Lesnar’s return is not likely anymore. UFC is moving on. Barring a last-minute Hail Mary, the dream is no more. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 1, 2019

Lesnar had been expected to face UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in a return to the octagon. Instead the company will focus on creating a rematch between Cormier and former champ Stipe Miocic.

Lesnar recently left WWE after he dropped the universal title to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. It was expected that he’d make a return to the UFC for a much-anticipated showdown with Cormier. At 41, it may be that training for mixed martial arts was too arduous for Lesnar.

Lesnar won a unanimous decision in his last UFC fight. That victory came over Mark Hunt at UFC 200, but was later overturned and called a “no contest” after Lesnar tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He was suspended for a year.

With that no contest on his record, Lesnar retires with a 5-3 mark (with one no contest). He will walk away without winning an MMA fight since submitting Shane Carwin at UFC 116 in July of 2010. He lost the UFC heavyweight title when Cain Velasquez knocked him out at UFC 121, and an attempted comeback at UFC 141 was thwarted by Alistair Overeem, who TKO’d Lesnar in the first round.

Lesnar won the UFC heavyweight title in just his fourth professional fight when he TKO’d Randy Couture. He defended it twice before losing it to Velasquez.

We would imagine Lesnar will look to return to WWE at some point if the UFC is actually in his rear-view mirror.