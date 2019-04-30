Scammer Uses NBC New York Sports Anchor's Photo to Catfish Woman on Dating Site

It’s never been more difficult to work in media and new challenges are cropping up every day. Like getting roped into a Catfish scheme because someone sees your handsome picture online and decides to use it on Match.com. That’s what happened to NBC New York sports anchor Harry Cicma.

A scammer started using his photos — including photoshopping his head onto a soldier’s body — to catfish a Massachusetts woman who believed she had met the perfect man. She realized something was amiss before sending any money.

We should all be happy things didn’t get too far here, but it would have been great if NBC New York had been scooped on this one by a local competitor. That’d be an interesting report.

