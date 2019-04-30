Nikola Jokic Thanks the Real Hero: A Media Member Who Was Typing Very Fast

The Denver Nuggets took care of business in Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers, securing a 121-113 victory. Nikola Jokic scored 37 points on 11-of-18 shooting and made all 12 of his free-throws. He added nine rebounds and six assists to create an even more attractive stat sheet.

But he didn’t get myopic. He wasn’t a me-first glory boy. No, in fact, the big man took time to honor the real heroes postgame.

Jokic singled out a particularly fast-typing scribe and stopped everything so that person could get the attention they so richly deserve.

After Game 1 win over Blazers, Nuggets' Nikola Jokic on @HPbasketball: "Someone is typing really fast. Is that you? Good job, brother." pic.twitter.com/NCDxXd9T2f — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 30, 2019

Russell Westbrook could learn a thing or two here. This is what a symbiotic relationship looks like. People reaching across the spectrum to elevate nimble fingers. Just a beautiful thing.