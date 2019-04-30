NFL

Christian McCaffrey is Looking Jacked at Panthers Offseason Workouts

The time between the conclusion of the NFL Draft and the start of the regular season is an optimistic time for fans across the country. It’s no different for Panthers fans, who hope their team will bounce back this year after a disappointing 2018 that saw their franchise QB hobbled as they stumbled to a 7-9 finish.

Christian McCaffrey seems dedicated to doing his part in that mission, as he’s shown up to their offseason workouts looking like he hasn’t left the weight room since January.

He’s coming for it all🤞

It’s not that shocking when we see someone like Aaron Donald looking ridiculously muscular because we expect a defensive tackle to be one of the strongest guys out there. But a running back like McCaffrey? Agility and quickness are their calling cards, not strength. Yet here’s McCaffrey, with biceps as wide as a normal man’s thigh.

He’s come a long way since his college days at Stanford, that’s for sure.

Anotha one. #LoveMySquad 🌲

As you can clearly see, McCaffrey has always had the muscles, but he’s looking like something else this season. Football can’t come soon enough.

