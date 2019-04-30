VIDEO: Mike Francesa Calls Into Boomer & Gio and Goes Scorched Earth

Mike Francesa on Monday in the clip above essentially chalked up new Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine getting shot as another example of how the Giants can’t get out of their own way. The WFAN morning show, whom Francesa has beefed with for years dating back to Craig Carton and continuing to Boomer Esiason’s new host Gregg Giannotti, called these statements idiotic. Francesa called in to defend himself and there were fireworks.
Here’s where it really got heated:
The crazy part of this is that Gio just treats Mike like he’s a screaming toddler, maintaining a level of serenity that had to have driven Francesa even more off the rails.
These are just snippets so far and we will update if and when longer video emerges.
Comments