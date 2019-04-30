WATCH: New Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer is Awesome

In pleasant news this morning, we have an exciting look at the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film. Sonic’s next chapter hits theaters this November.

He’s a whole new speed of hero. Watch the new trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, in theatres this November. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/mogO8hfRaX — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) April 30, 2019

Yep, it is true. That is Jim Carrey as the nemesis, Dr. Robotnik. If you need another look just to make sure, here you are:

Rumor: First look at Robotnik in the #SonicMovie, trailer releases tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IMf4pjQX6U — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

Great, great choice of casting.

I must say, even as a Mario fan, that is an unbelievably thrilling 2:47 of a trailer. Mario vs. Sonic still is the debate in video games, right? Sorry, Halo vs. Call of Duty.

By the way, look at how far the evolution of the coolest hedgehog of all-time has come: