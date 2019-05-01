2019 Kentucky Derby: Updated Betting Odds After Favorite Omaha Beach Pulls Out

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is coming up this weekend, and we’ve already had some drama. Betting favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched from the race at the last minute.

That obviously threw the betting lines for the event into chaos. We finally have updated odds from SuperBook.

Updated odds from @SuperBookUSA to win the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Former favorite Omaha Beach OUT. pic.twitter.com/fSIXoboExc — Covers (@Covers) May 1, 2019

Here’s the full list wit the favorites first:

Game Winner 4/1

Roadster 9/2

Improbable 5/1

Maximum Security 6/1

Tacitus 8/1

Code of Honor 10/1

Win Win Win 14/1

War of Will 20/1

Vekoma 20/1

Tax 20/1

Cutting Humor 20/1

By My Standards 20/1

Country House 30/1

Spinoff 30/1

Haikal 30/1

Long Range Toddy 30/1

Bodexpress 40/1

Plus Que Parfait 50/1

Gray Magician 50/1

Master Fencer 60/1

As you can see, Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner is the new favorite for the May 4 race. The colt will be running out of Post 15. He’ll be ridden by Joel Rosario who won the 2013 Kentucky Derby on Orb.