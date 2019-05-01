Bryce Harper: I'd Boo Me Too

Bryce Harper understands the boos after going 0-4 against the Tigers #Phillies #Tigers pic.twitter.com/2ZZz0zWTOP — Dave Uram (@MrUram) May 1, 2019

Bryce Harper was booed by Phillies fans during a 3-1 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday, and he had a succinct message for everyone who reacted that way: “I’d do the same thing.”

Harper was 0-4 on Tuesday; in his last 10 games, he is 4-33. The silver lining here is that at least the Phillies are atop the NL East by a game, so his slump has not really spread to the rest of the team. Nonetheless, this is a situation that warrants monitoring considering that Harper is about 15 minutes into a $330 million contract.