Iker Casillas Suffers Heart Attack During Practice

World Cup-winning Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital today while training with FC Porto, according to multiple reports. The 37-year-old is in stable condition after surgery per Portuguese news station TVI.

Well wishes are pouring in from every corner of the soccer world.

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 after a long career with Real Madrid. During that time he won five La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and appeared in a stunning 725 matches.