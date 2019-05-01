Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters Named ESPN Monday Night Football Team

ESPN is going with a two-man booth for the upcoming Monday Night Football season, and the Booger Mobile appears gone.

Joe Tessitore is returning as the play-by-play man. He will be joined by color commentator Booger McFarland, who started last season riding the Booger Mobile at field level (blocking fans’ views) before being bumped up to the booth for the last two games. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter this year.

Jason Witten returned to the Cowboys after an inauspicious year as the MNF color commentator in the booth. Rising broadcast star and former Colts punter Pat McAfee seemed to be in the running as Witten’s replacement on MNF, but he confirmed that isn’t happening.

We gave it all we had team… we gave it ALL we had. #McAfeeForMNF trended for 10 hours on a random Monday. I will never forget you beautiful humans of the internet and I’m eternally grateful. Cheers. @NFLonFOX, sup? https://t.co/Y0MaNrbCi2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2019

Peyton Manning was reportedly ESPN’s top target, but he turned down the overtures. ESPN loves big personalities on prime time television, but this Monday Night Football crew will be without a legendary player.