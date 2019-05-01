Kevin Durant Free Agency Rumors: TV Show with Knicks; Nets in Play?

The Golden State Warriors are up 2-0 and are boringly and predictably on their way to another title. Yawn. Anyway, as for much more exciting news, we have two new juicy Kevin Durant free agency rumors:

1. Durant could host his own show on MSG Network

According to the New York Post’s Mark Berman, if Durant chooses the Knicks – like many expect – it could come with his own television show on the MSG Network.

“If Kevin Durant lands here, it’s already being speculated among industry insiders he’d host his own show on MSG Network.”

There is a question, however, if this is as appealing as it once would have been. With ESPN+ and several other national destinations, what real value is there in having a show on MSG? This is Durant, though, so, who could guess.

2. Durant to consider the Nets?

And we now have another team. Anthony Puccio of SNY says Durant, along with Kawhi Leonard and Tobias Harris, “will at least consider” signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets should be considered a wild card in all of this. They have a roster that makes much more basketball sense for Durant than the Knicks. It is close to New York City, and a franchise that would become Durant’s the moment he puts pen to paper (as would the Knicks). With all said, they can’t give him the arena, the history, and the appeal that the Knicks can. Speaking of their roster, the rumored Clippers have a much better one. And, of course, the Warriors are absolutely still players in all of this.

So, Nets fans shouldn’t be all that excited just yet. They are the fourth best option for Durant: