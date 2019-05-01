Lexi Thompson Taking Break from Social Media After Golfing With Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh

LPGA golfer Lexi Thompson played with President Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh recently and pictures ended up online. Predictably, the comments quickly turned contentious. The discourse is nothing if not always on fire.

She’s far from the first big-name golfer to whack some balls with the leader of the free world and she won’t be the last. Tiger Woods played with him before his Masters win. But Thompson made the unprecedented decision of stepping away from social media after the backlash.

Not her problem anymore. It’s now her management team’s problem.

Would you believe that the thousands of comments on her announcement that she’s cleansing herself of social media are just as political and contentious as the ones that caused her to do so?

If not, I am deeply jealous of your online sanity.

