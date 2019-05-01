Pat McAfee Reacts to Not Getting Selected for MNF Broadcast

Today, it was announced ESPN will not replace Jason Witten and will go with Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, and Lisa Salters as the broadcast crew for this upcoming season of Monday Night Football. Notably, this means they will not add Pat McAfee to the broadcast; we discussed the possibility of him having a role not in the booth last week. McAfee, who publicly campaigned for the gig, addressed the announcement today on Twitter:

possible devastating disappointment. You have to remember that when I was deciding to retire from the @NFL after making another Pro Bowl, I was told by every network that they had ZERO interest in hiring me, @stoolpresidente was literally the only “exec” who saw anything in me.. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2019

it, but I refuse to give up all hope in the decision makers at the TV networks. I think something rather large is around the corner, just excited 2 see where it comes from. You all are the absolute best. Thanks 4 riding this wave of life with me. We’re in this together. Cheers. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2019

lighted for the gig. Just like all of the faux life coaches on this platform say tho, this decision will make for a much better story in the end. I will forever be grateful for you beautiful humans of the internet for having my back. The “internet guy” “stigma” that networks have — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2019

What stands out from McAfee’s comments is what he said about the decision makers at television networks. Adding McAfee to some role would have been an innovative risk worth taking. Unlike most former athletes, McAfee is an energizer and lightning rod. Hence why McAfee blended well with Dave Portnoy and Barstool with a widely entertaining radio show.

ESPN missed an opportunity here, but there are other fits for McAfee on television. He worked with Fox at the end of the football season and would fit right in with their NFL and WWE coverage. Seemingly, the XFL would be a natural fit, as well. And who is to say he still won’t end up with ESPN in some role down the road?