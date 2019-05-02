D'Angelo Russell Cited for Marijuana Possession at LaGuardia Airport

Every year, a professional athlete does something dumb that could have been easily avoided. D'Angelo Russell did something like that on Wednesday night. Despite making millions and expected to break the bank this summer, Russell flew out of LaGuardia Airport.

Just kidding, that’s not the dumb thing he did (although, personally, I’d fly out almost anywhere else over LaGuardia right now). No, Russell decided it would be a good idea to hide marijuana in a fake Arizona Iced Tea can and fly to Kentucky with it in a checked bag. Shockingly, this was not a good move, and USA Today reports that Russell has been cited for possession.

This isn’t the 80s, where everyone would be falling over each other to assassinate Russell’s character over possession of marijuana. He isn’t a bad person because he received a marijuana citation. It is just a very dumb thing to do when you’re a professional athlete. All he has to do is pay a fine, and won’t be in any real trouble with the NBA unless this happens a couple more times.

But would Russell, a professional athlete, really have had that much trouble finding some weed in Louisville? I bet half of the students who partake at the University of Louisville would stampede to have the pleasure of giving Russell some of their product.

Alas. Many things may change, but one of the few constants in this world is that 23-year-olds will make dumb choices, no matter what they do or how famous they are. Russell will learn from this, and hopefully fly private next time.