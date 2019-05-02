Danny Ainge Suffers Mild Heart Attack

Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2019

The Boston Celtics announced that their general manager Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack earlier this week in Milwaukee. Thankfully, the announcement also says that he is expected to make a full recovery. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweets, “Ainge is expected to return home this evening and is active, walking around today and feeling much better, sources say.”

It goes without saying that when he returns to work is far less important than his health as far as priorities are concerned. We wish Ainge the best amidst a hopefully speedy recovery!