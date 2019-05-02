Giants Broadcasters Mike Krukow and Duane Kiper Simultaneously Did a Tarzan Yell Last Night

Baseball has the longest season of the four major professional sports. As such, there will be times when it seems to drag on. Most of us can just mentally disengage when we feel that way, but people like the announcers are with the team for each and every day, regardless of how they feel about it. These guys love their jobs, but they all have their ways of keeping things interesting.

The San Francisco Giants announcers decided to demonstrate their methods last night against the Dodgers. Mike Krukow and Duane Kiper gave their best examples of Tarzan yells while poking fun at a pair of yawning Dodgers fans.

I’d give them both 8/10s. Great effort and solid execution. We here at The Big Lead will keep you updated on future Tarzan yells, and hope to have a power ranking by the end of the year.