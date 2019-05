Pascal Siakam tries to deliberately trip Joel Embiid after getting tangled up pic.twitter.com/RAKvywIGQk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 3, 2019

Pascal Siakam extended his leg out and blatantly tripped Joel Embiid during Game 3 of the Raptors-Sixers series Thursday night. It should be noted that the two are close friend, both hailing from Cameroon, but this was a clearly unnecessary and unnatural motion and Siakam was assessed a Flagrant 1.

Here’s another angle of it:

Pascal Siakam received a Flagrant 1 for tripping Joel Embiid ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ECEqsixq8E — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2019

Embiid appeared to forgive his countryman right after the incident and all appeared cool between the two:

all appears to be well with Siakam and Embiid pic.twitter.com/RLyshf4xKw — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 3, 2019

Still, Embiid got a little revenge a bit later: