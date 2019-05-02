Ranking the NFL Head Coaches 1-32: The Old Guard Reigns Supreme

The players are the main attraction of the NFL, but none of it would exist without the minds behind the product. Being an NFL head coach is one of the hardest jobs in sports, and comes with immense responsibility. They receive credit when things go right and the lion’s share of the blame when it all goes sideways. It’s a job few are made for, and this year, five first-time head coaches will try their hand at leaving their mark on their new franchises. Here’s a ranking of all the head coaches in the NFL.

32. Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

Kingsbury’s hire is nearly unprecedented. College coaches do make the jump to the pros every now and again, but most have a significantly better resume than Kingsbury, who was fired from his most recent gig as head coach at Texas Tech and went 35-40 over his six years at the helm. His reputation for innovative offensive gameplanning is well-deserved, but everything is different at the pro level. With Kyler Murray as his linchpin, Kingsbury may prove to be well-suited for the job. Until then his lackluster record in college and an absence of any NFL experience will put Kingsbury at the bottom of this list.

31. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor is an equally unusual hire as Kingsbury, as his only NFL experience comes as the quarterback’s coach in Sean McVay’s offense. If he truly learned the secrets of boy genius McVay in his two seasons with the Rams, then this could be a great hire for the Bengals, who have been running the treadmill of mediocrity for over a decade now. As it stands, Taylor’s inexperience means he’s a huge question mark in a transitional period for the Bengals, and may not last more than a few seasons.