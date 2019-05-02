Roundup: Billboard Music Awards Fashion, Eddie Vedder Takes Batting Practice, SuperDome Renovation

Halsey, who performed ‘About Me’ at Billboard Music Awards … The evening’s red carpet fashion … Shrimp in UK river test positive for cocaine … “NASA was sold faulty aluminum in 19-year scam” … New technology could keep milk fresh for 60 days … “Student killed in UNC Charlotte attack hailed as a hero for fighting suspected shooter” … Two Indianapolis judges shot in White Castle parking lot … Marie Osmond replacing Sara Gilbert on ‘The Talk’ … Channing Tatum loses bet to Jessie J, posts NSFW photo of himself in the shower … PayPal wants in the cannabis payment and banking industry … Tennessee trash fire could take ‘days’ to extinguish … Tiger Woods and Frankie Molinari paired at PGA Championship … $450 million renovation coming to SuperDome in New Orleans.

Online ad fraud is either down or getting harder to detect; who could know? [WSJ]

Why Tik-Tok is the next frontier in sports social media [Front Office Sports]

Judge orders Robert Kraft to attend court in Florida spa case [USA Today]

Congrats to David Kaplan on signing an extension with NBC Sports Chicago [Robert Feder]

“California’s population growth in 2018 was the slowest in state history” [LA Times]

People are noticing inflation hitting the McDonald’s dollar menu [Foodbeast]

30 random May holidays [Mental Floss]

Eddie Vedder will not be available off the bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/XcnFRkVdkq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 1, 2019

Eddie Vedder taking BP

Every WCW title change from 1991-2001

Red Hot Chili Peppers live in 2003