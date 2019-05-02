Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Married in Vegas by Elvis Impersonator

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Married in Vegas by Elvis Impersonator

TV

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Married in Vegas by Elvis Impersonator

By 43 minutes ago

By: |

E! News confirmed just hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas, by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

You can give me a lot of power couples, but this one is going to be tough to match. To be fair, I am not familiar with much of Jonas’ music, but Sophie Turner might just be the coolest person going. If you need some evidence, just look at her last two NSFW Game of Thrones instant reaction clips.

Don’t even get me started on Sansa Stark who smartly hid in the crypts of Winterfell when the Army of the Dead arrived.

View this post on Instagram

Awkward….

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

View this post on Instagram

🍭

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

More photos on the next page:

, TV

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home