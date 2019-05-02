Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Married in Vegas by Elvis Impersonator

E! News confirmed just hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas, by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

You can give me a lot of power couples, but this one is going to be tough to match. To be fair, I am not familiar with much of Jonas’ music, but Sophie Turner might just be the coolest person going. If you need some evidence, just look at her last two NSFW Game of Thrones instant reaction clips.

Don’t even get me started on Sansa Stark who smartly hid in the crypts of Winterfell when the Army of the Dead arrived.

More photos on the next page: