The Magic Crate of Content, which is a very silly made-up-thing even by The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz standards, was undefeated going into today. It is no longer blemish-free because — and it’s tough to even comprehend this sentence — the Crate was taken down by Bernhard Langer and a co-host’s complete unwillingness to engage on race-related conversation.

For over nine minutes, Stugotz filibustered with a unique and absurd combination of nicknames, obscure golf references, and Spanish. But never once, even by accident, was anything productive accomplished.

Listen, if you dare. This is equal parts impressive, enraging, alarming, and inspiring.

ESPN’s biggest radio show remains committed to explore the space, including avant garde wings where the content can barely be described as sports radio.

Future anthropologists may discover this audio in hundreds of years and be completely stumped, not knowing at all what to make of it. Hopefully they’ll take solace in the fact people were equally flummoxed by its existence in real time.