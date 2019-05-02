Tyreek Hill Issues Letter Denying Allegations to NFL

The Tyreek Hill saga has been a central point of discussion during this year’s NFL offseason. Hill was under investigation for battery in March for breaking his young son’s arm but was not charged. The investigation was re-opened last week when an audio recording of a conversation Hill had with his fiance was released.

Today, Hill’s attorney issued a letter denying all allegations stemming from the recording, including a direct rebuttal to the implication that Hill was the one who broke their son’s arm. Yahoo’s Terez A. Paylor details the report in a series of tweets below:

In Tyreek Hill's denial letter to the NFL, Hill asserts that the second recording and second report by his fiancee were made during a time when the parties were considering separation and there was discussion about a custody battle. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

What’s more, the letter attempts to directly rebut portions of the secret audio conversation between the two that was recorded in a Dubai airport and released by a television news station last week. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

For example, in the audio recording Espinal repeatedly accused Hill — who was suspended from the team shortly after the tape was aired — of breaking their son’s arm. Hill’s response in the letter, through his attorney: — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

“When their son complained of pain in his arm, he was taken to the hospital and examined…and released without any indication that the accident that broke his arm was caused by Tyreek or contributed to by Tyreek, or that Tyreek was even somehow involved… — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

“And as has been reported, that investigation was closed with nothing about the injury to suggest it was anything but an accident. Again, Tyreek has repeatedly denied harming their son.” — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

The letter also asserts that Hill’s fiancee has been the principal disciplinarian for their son and includes the following text exchange: — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

Tyreek: “Crystal you know I didn’t cause any bruising or harm to [our son.] But for some reason I still may be charged.” Crystal: “I know you didn’t. I did. I hurt [our son.] I’m the one that did it. I was hurt and mad at you so I blamed you for everything. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

Hill also categorically denied punching his son in the chest or anywhere on his body “in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline.” He also denied ever grabbing his son’s arms and pulling them aside to strike him. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

Hill explained it this way: “There have been occasions when Tyreek has tapped his son gently on the chest with his fingers, while his son was crying and said, ‘man up, buddy’ or ‘don’t cry, my man,’” the letter states… — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

“He has said that in a calm voice trying to redirect him. He’s never used his fist. He certainly doesn’t do it roughly. He is trying to calm his son down so he can stop crying. He is not hurting him or doing anything to make him cry more.” — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

Hill's attorney did not defend when Hill said "You should be terrified of me too…dumb bitch." “That comment is inexcusable, of course, and he wouldn’t ask me to defend that here,” the attorney writes. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2019

ESPN has also acquired a copy of the letter, which can be found here.

An already complicated situation just got a lot more complicated, and it seems like it’s only the beginning.