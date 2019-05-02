Tyreek Hill Issues Letter Denying Allegations to NFL

NFL

The Tyreek Hill saga has been a central point of discussion during this year’s NFL offseason. Hill was under investigation for battery in March for breaking his young son’s arm but was not charged. The investigation was re-opened last week when an audio recording of a conversation Hill had with his fiance was released.

Today, Hill’s attorney issued a letter denying all allegations stemming from the recording, including a direct rebuttal to the implication that Hill was the one who broke their son’s arm. Yahoo’s Terez A. Paylor details the report in a series of tweets below:

ESPN has also acquired a copy of the letter, which can be found here.

An already complicated situation just got a lot more complicated, and it seems like it’s only the beginning.

