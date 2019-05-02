Video: Dan Patrick Emotionally Opens Up About Health Issues

Dan opened up about some personal health news on the show today. We love you DP. pic.twitter.com/wjnWFqm1zS — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 2, 2019

Dan Patrick discussed previously undisclosed health issues on his radio show today. He says he has been suffering from Polymyalgia Rheumatica, the symptoms of which are intense joint pain. He likened it to having the flu without the nausea.

Patrick said that he has been taking Prednisone, which alleviated the pain symptoms but that it has caused depression, suicidal thoughts, and irrational crying.

He says that he eventually got to a hospital system where he was getting light chemo IVs, and has been suffering from some memory loss issues including forgetting Albert Pujols’ name or what he had for dinner or how to start his car. There were times he thought he was dying, and he medicated himself with vicodin to play golf and alcohol at night to fall asleep.

He got choked up, but said that the treatments have started to make things better, and thanked the Danettes — especially Paul Pabst — for helping keep his memory train on track.

It is great news that it sounds like things are getting better.