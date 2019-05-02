VIDEO: Dodgers Fan Spills Pizza on Women and Loses Fries and Hot Dog In Separate Foul Ball Incidents

The odds of catching — or even coming close to catching — a foul ball at a Major League Baseball game are long. The odds that one comes to you while you’re balancing a full tray of food on your hand are even slimmer. The odds that it happens twice in consecutive innings are minuscule.

Yet that’s what happened to a Dodgers fan last night in San Francisco.

First he dumped his fries and hot dog (retail: $26 or something I bet) onto the concrete corralling a souvenir. Then the ball found him again, just as he was noshing on his replacement pizza ($12), which also ended up on a woman’s shoulder.

Let’s start with the positive. Our guy here should be applauded for not wearing a glove to the game. Now, the negative: come on, man. Maybe learn something from the first bout of physical comedy and have some consideration for your neighbors.

In some societies, repeatedly spilling food on others is just cause for banishment. And really, who is to say that’s the wrong approach?