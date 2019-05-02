VIDEO: Line Drive Breaks Corey Kluber's Forearm

One of the best pitchers in baseball will be sidelined for a long time.

Cleveland’s Corey Kluber took a comebacker to his right forearm last night in Miami and X-Rays show he has a non-displaced fracture of the ulna. A timetable for a potential return isn’t clear right now, but Toronto pitching prospect Nate Pearson suffered the same injury last May and missed the remainder of the season.

Kluber is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA on the year but has finished in the top three of AL Cy Young voting each of the last three seasons, winning it in 2017. He led the league in innings pitched last year and is obviously a massive loss for the Indians.

Terry Francona must now hope Trevor Bauer puts together an otherworldly year and carries the pitching staff. It’s early, yet perhaps we have enough sample size to say the Minnesota Twins are going to present a challenge in the American League Central. That challenge just got more daunting.