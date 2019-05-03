2019 Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds For the Day of the Race

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is on Saturday and the 145th edition of the race has been thrown into flux this week. Race favorite Omaha Beach was scratched mid-week, as was Haikal. Now we’ve got 19 horses left and no clear, definitive favorite as the big day approaches.

Here’s a look at the latest odds as of Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours before post time. These odds come courtesy of Bovada and the horses are listed in the order of their assigned program number for the race:

1. War of Will (20/1)

2. Tax (20/1)

3. By My Standards (20/1)

4. Gray Magician (50/1)

5. Improbable (6/1)

6. Vekoma (20/1)

7. Maximum Security (10/1)

8. Tacitus (10/1)

9. Plus Que Parfait (30/1)

10. Cutting Humor (30/1)

13. Code of Honor (15/1)

14. Win Win Win (15/1)

15. Master Fencer (50/1)

16. Game Winner (5/1)

17. Roadster (6/1)

18. Long Range Toddy (30/1)

19. Spinoff (30/1)

20. Country House (30/1)

21. Bodexpress (30/1)

As you can see, the Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner is currently a slight favorite over Roadster and Improbable. But, given how the odds have shifted since Omaha Beach’s exit, we wouldn’t be shocked if there was another change leading up to the race.