Chris Paddack Throws Down Gauntlet After MLB Names Pete Alonso Rookie Of The Month

Chris Paddack is putting up video game numbers through the first few starts of his major league career for the San Diego Padres. So much so that he clearly thinks he should have been named National League Rookie of the Month.

The 23-year-old starting pitcher has dominated his first month in the big leagues. He’s 2-1 and ranks fourth in all of baseball in ERA (1.91) while leading in WHIP (0.70), batting average against (.126), on-base percentage (.197), slugging percentage (.207) and (.404). He’s also posted 35 strikeouts against nine walks in 33 innings. So yeah, that’s pretty good.

Despite that, Major League Baseball named New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso NL Rookie of the Month for April. Paddack’s reaction was priceless and was documented by his brother Michael (click the tweet below to expand it):

Thank you 🙏🏼 @MLB. You hit a nerve that even I couldn’t hit. That’s impressive. GAME ON! #Relentless pic.twitter.com/LSNXarZWeC — Michael Paddack (@paddack_michael) May 2, 2019

In case you didn’t pick up on it, the Mets and Padres play next week and Paddack will start Monday night.

I’m sure this is Paddack just having a little fun, but knowing how competitive he is, this probably will fuel him.

Alonso had a great month of April in his own right. The 24-year-old hit .291 with nine home runs, 26 RBI and an OPS of 1.010.

That said, I’m not sure he was more deserving than Paddack, who has legitimately been one of the five best pitchers in baseball thus far.

This could be the start of a fun little rivalry.