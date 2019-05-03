Stephen A. Smith Has Something to Say About D'Angelo Russell

Yesterday, D’Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession after being detained at an airport. Like most people, my instant reaction was: “What will Stephen A. Smith have to say about it?” It turns out, we are in luck. Smith revealed in this hype video has heard the news, and is about to make a major decision regarding Mr. Russell:

I JUST heard the news about D’Angelo Russell and………. pic.twitter.com/QeAi3atHWu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 3, 2019

This decision could include several different layers. There are many options here and we don’t have enough time to guess them all. Of course, at least one STAY OFF THE WEEEEEED is in our near future. Let’s all hope Russell has his DVR set and is ready for this one. It could be a blockbuster.

Yes, we must all gather together and wait for this decision. Whatever it may be.

Update: We have video.