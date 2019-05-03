Tom Brady and Jimmy Kimmel Vandalized Matt Damon's House

Tom Brady was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and participated in a prolonged bit that took him to Matt Damon’s “house” to commit some light vandalism. Here it is, in its entirety.

The immediate takeaway: it could have been longer. It should have been longer.

It’s genuinely inspiring to see internet writers use this as a springboard to get 400-word articles up. Forty was challenging for myself. That’s how little impact the clip had on me.

Perhaps the most interesting thing here is exploring the question of Brady’s comedic chops. It’d be perfectly reasonable for a person to think the Patriots quarterback is a skilled funnyman. It’d also be reasonable for a person to wonder why they don’t adjust the humor dial on this robot.

So, seriously, is Tom Brady funny?