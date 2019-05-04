Ayesha Curry Says She Actively Stops Groupies from 'Lurking' Around Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry joined Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk on Facebook, and the snippet above revealed that she is active in repelling groupies away from Stephen Curry.

“Stephen is very nice by nature, and he’s very talkative” she said. “Everything’s very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like Okay I’m a grown woman so I just insert myself and be like Hello, how are you doing?”

She continued: “I’m okay with it now and obviously you know the devil is a liar and the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting, but I honestly hate it.”

This is a scenario that is foreign to many of us but all outward appearances are that the Curry’s have successfully maintained a tight-knit, loving family.

[H/T BSO]