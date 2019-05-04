Celebrities At the 2019 Kentucky Derby

The 2019 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, and the yearly tradition of thousands of very rich people attending will continue. The Derby is the main event for celebrity spotting, and we here at The Big Lead aim to keep you updated on any and all sightings. Here are the biggest and brightest names to attend this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Tom Brady

Brady has been as constant a figure at the race in recent years as the horses that run it, and this year is no exception. He’s rolling with a bigger entourage than his usual group of Jacoby Brisset, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman, though; Baker Mayfield, Kliff Kingsbury, and Mike Vrabel are among these year’s crew.

Bill Belichick and Dave Portnoy

This guy is living his dream, huh? Portnoy has attended the Derby the past few years, and clearly made some friends along the way. Love Bill’s suit, too.

Titus O’Neil

Kirk Herbstreit

Von Miller

Not only is Miller attending the derby, he’s helping with NBC’s coverage of the event. Already prepping for his post-NFL life, it would seem.

P.J. Fleck

Rutledge Wood

The former Top Gear host transitions from horsepower to horses.

Rashaan Evans

The Titan’s 2018 first-round pick is ready.

Natalie Zea

Travis Tritt

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers and the rest of the Pack headed to the Derby this year.

Tracy Lawrence

Stanley of House Cup

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

 

 

