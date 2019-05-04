Kentucky Derby Overturn Hurt Sportsbooks and Masses, Country House Bettors Win Longshot Lottery

Horse Racing

The scene above is the reaction of the masses at Churchill Downs when it was announced that Maximum Security was disqualified and Country House was the winner. Unsurprisingly, many more people bet on the horse that closed at second favorite at 9/2 odds compared to Country House, which was the second biggest longshot in the race at about 64/1.

This was a rare circumstance in which both the sportsbooks and the masses got crushed. ESPN gambling reporter David Purdum details:

The stories about the unlikely winners will be trickling out for the rest of the weekend.

 

