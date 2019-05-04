Maximum Security Disqualified, Country House Wins Kentucky Derby

Watch the trouble trip of #1 War Of Will. #7 is Kentucky Derby winner #MaximumSecurity.@ChurchillDowns charges a 2w% tax on wagering. Sportswagering is less than 5%.@TwinSpires @KentuckyDerbypic.twitter.com/DkNvCLI1vi — jack white (@HorseRacingCOO) May 4, 2019

Maximum Security won the Kentucky Derby, but then the result was objected and for the first time ever the result has been overturned. The committee determined that Maximum Security impeded Country House and/or Code of Honor and that this impacted the result of the race to such an extent that Country House, which initially finished second, was declared the winner.

At dispute was that on the final turn, Maximum Security pulled from Lane 1 to Lane 4. The objection was filed by Country House jockey Flavien Prat.

Country House was the second biggest long shot in the race at 65-1, and it is not an exaggeration to say that this must have swung tens of millions, if not over a hundred million, dollars.