Watch the trouble trip of #1 War Of Will. #7 is Kentucky Derby winner #MaximumSecurity. Churchill Downs charges a 20% tax on wagering. Sports wagering is less than 5%.

Maximum Security won the Kentucky Derby, and as we sit here several minutes after the race the outcome is still under review. What is at stake here is whether Maximum Security impeded War of Will and/or Country House and to what extent it impacted the finish. A Kentucky Derby result has never been overturned via objection.

The general consensus on NBC’s coverage is that this infraction did not wind up affecting the overall result, but this is a developing story and we’ll update when it’s settled.

UPDATE: Maximum Security was disqualified, and 65-1 shot Country House was declared the winner.