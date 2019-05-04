VIDEO: Minor League Pitcher Pulls a Paul O'Neill, Punts Ball to First Base

One of the countless terrific things about minor league baseball is that a player can have the highlight of his life forever tied to a ridiculous promotional jersey. Take Myrtle Beach pitcher Javier Assad, for instance. He’ll forever look back on his unconventional kick-assist to first baseman Cam Balego and remember the Kentucky Derby-themed uniforms the Pelicans were wearing Friday night.

Assad was forced to go all Paul O’Neill after bobbing a bunt, but it all worked out in the end. It went down as 1-3 in the book and a 10 on the judges’ scorecards.

It’s only a matter of time until the Chicago Bears invite Assad in for a tryout.