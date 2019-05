Steph Curry has been off for a couple weeks, but the issue really came to the forefront at both ends of the floor this evening. Curry was 7-23 shooting, including 2-9 from deep and a missed layup and dunk in overtime. It’s borderline astonishing to witness him play as poorly as he did in this game.

Curry dislocated his finger in Game 2 of the series earlier this week, and it looked gnarly:

I don't think Steph Curry's middle finger is supposed to look like this pic.twitter.com/MFNWdg1920 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 1, 2019

Expect this to be a storyline at least until Curry breaks out of the slump.