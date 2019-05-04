VIDEO: Mo Salah Taken Off Field On Stretcher After Blow to Head

Mo Salah was having an excellent game against Newcastle until disaster struck. Salah had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with Newcastle goalie Martin Dúbravka. Regardless of affiliation, no one wants to see a player like Salah go down.

It appears Salah took a hard blow to the head in the collision. It was an emotional moment as Salah was in tears leaving the field.

He may miss the remainder of the season for Liverpool, a huge blow to their hopes of making a second consecutive Champions League Final. Here’s to Salah making a quick recovery and that the injury isn’t as serious as it initially appears.