Kayla Harper Would Prefer You Don't Slide Into Bryce's DMs

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla are expecting their first child and while it’s always difficult to know what to get a couple bringing new life into this world, flirtatious DMs are usually frowned upon. Some people still have to learn the hard way.

Take this young woman who accidentally sent the message to Mrs. Harper, who in turn shared it on Instagram stories.

The crying laughing emoji really drives the point home. Or maybe it doesn’t. I’d personally be a bit more upset.

Now, to be fair, the initial missive could be interpreted any number of ways. Perhaps this person a masseuse, skilled in pressure points. Or maybe she was going to get the Harpers a lower fixed-rate mortgage. Or she could have been asking for an open tryout to pitch middle relief for the Phillies.

All possibilities.